Peterborough slang: The words and phrases you associate with our city - including 'Dods,' 'Chuddy' and 'Young old boy'

By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Sep 2025, 15:10 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2025, 15:13 BST
Every part of the country has its own slang, accent and dialect – that sometimes only locals will fully be able to understand.

Of course Peterborough is no different – and those of us who have been living here for years and years will no the words and phrases that will give away the fact you are from this neck of the woods.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked you for your Peterborough specific slang terms that you think others in England would not understand.

There is some overlap of areas – so people living in Norfolk or Lincolnshire, for example, may claim some of these as their own – but we know them as proper Peterborough phrases – see how many you know – and which ones we have missed!

Do you know your dods from your chuddy?

1. Peterborough slang

Do you know your dods from your chuddy? Photo: PT

Many said they had heard the phrase 'my old boy' to - confusingly - mean a baby, or a younger relative

2. My Old Boy

Many said they had heard the phrase 'my old boy' to - confusingly - mean a baby, or a younger relative Photo: Oksana Kuzmina - stock.adobe.com

'Docky' was described by many as a packed lunch, or a mid-morning meal

3. Docky

'Docky' was described by many as a packed lunch, or a mid-morning meal Photo: Selvy - stock.adobe.com

A young old boy was said to be a term for a teenager

4. Young old boy

A young old boy was said to be a term for a teenager Photo: Maria Vitkovska - stock.adobe.com

