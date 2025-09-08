Of course Peterborough is no different – and those of us who have been living here for years and years will no the words and phrases that will give away the fact you are from this neck of the woods.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked you for your Peterborough specific slang terms that you think others in England would not understand.

There is some overlap of areas – so people living in Norfolk or Lincolnshire, for example, may claim some of these as their own – but we know them as proper Peterborough phrases – see how many you know – and which ones we have missed!

Peterborough slang Do you know your dods from your chuddy?

My Old Boy Many said they had heard the phrase 'my old boy' to - confusingly - mean a baby, or a younger relative

Docky 'Docky' was described by many as a packed lunch, or a mid-morning meal