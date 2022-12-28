Peterborough Rogues Gallery: From drug dealers to teenage robbers - the faces of 21 crooks jailed in December

Man who took £4 after robbing his own mum also among those jailed this month

Drug dealers, robbers and burglars are among crooks who have been jailed after committing offences in and around Peterborough.

The criminals appeared in court in December, and are now in prison – and their pictures have been released by police.

These are not all the criminals jailed in December – but just the ones who police have published a picture of.

William Ferreira (26) of Creek Road, March, was sentenced to three years and four months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin and possession of criminal property.

David Furlong (33) of Main Road, Parson Drove, flew into a rage and assaulted a shop worker after being told he could not exchange a fishing net. He was jailed for three years having pleaded guilty to the robbery

Michael Reynolds broke into Buzz Bingo, Burghley Square Club and Asda Rivergate. Reynolds, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to four counts of burglary, assault by beating, assault emergency worker and possession of class B drugs. He was jailed for two and a half years