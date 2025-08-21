Peterborough pictures of the year so far - from Peterborough United at Wembley to Doctor Who and Shaun the Sheep

From triumph at Wembley to the Lido season being saved, there has been plenty of drama so far in 2025.

There was also the Mayoral Elections, visits from The Flying Scotsman, Shaun The Sheep and Amir Khan – and an incredible Shaun the Sheep exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral.

These are some of the best pictures of the year so far – with plenty more memories to be made in the city to come.

Pictures of 2025 so far It has not all been plain sailing for Posh - but the highlight has to be the win at Wembley!

Pictures of 2025 so far The Lancaster gave a spectacular display in the skies above the city this year

Pictures of 2025 so far Posh fans creating memories on Wembley Way