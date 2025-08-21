Peterborough pictures of the year so far - from Peterborough United at Wembley to Doctor Who and Shaun the Sheep

By Stephen Briggs
Published 21st Aug 2025, 13:16 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 13:44 BST
As we edge towards the end of the summer and into autumn, it is time to look back over what has been a memorable year for Peterborough so far.

From triumph at Wembley to the Lido season being saved, there has been plenty of drama so far in 2025.

There was also the Mayoral Elections, visits from The Flying Scotsman, Shaun The Sheep and Amir Khan – and an incredible Shaun the Sheep exhibition at Peterborough Cathedral.

These are some of the best pictures of the year so far – with plenty more memories to be made in the city to come.

It has not all been plain sailing for Posh - but the highlight has to be the win at Wembley!

1. Pictures of 2025 so far

It has not all been plain sailing for Posh - but the highlight has to be the win at Wembley! Photo: PT

The Lancaster gave a spectacular display in the skies above the city this year

2. Pictures of 2025 so far

The Lancaster gave a spectacular display in the skies above the city this year Photo: PT

Posh fans creating memories on Wembley Way

3. Pictures of 2025 so far

Posh fans creating memories on Wembley Way Photo: PT

Former World Champion Amir Khan visited Queensgate this year

4. Pictures of 2025 so far

Former World Champion Amir Khan visited Queensgate this year Photo: Queensgate

