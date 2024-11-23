Peterborough nightclubbers - where were you in the 2000s?

By Brad Barnes
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 12:55 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 13:25 GMT
News that the former Break For The Border nightclub building on Broadway in Peterborough city centre is to open as a club once more – called Velvet – has sent us back down Memory Lane.

Incredibly, it is 20 years since BFTB closed, so we have gone though the archives to dig out photos of 18 venues clubbers from that era will recognise.

What about Cafe en-Seine, The Park, Quo Vadis, Reflex or Toho?

Chicago Rock on New Road at the start of the 2000s

1. Peterborough nightclubs

Chicago Rock on New Road at the start of the 2000s Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Break For The Border, which replaced Rinaldo's in Broadway, before closing in 2004

2. Peterborough nightclubs

Break For The Border, which replaced Rinaldo's in Broadway, before closing in 2004 Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Quo Vadis in Geneva Street, in the early 2000s, which later became Faith.

3. Peterborough nightclubs

Quo Vadis in Geneva Street, in the early 2000s, which later became Faith. Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Central Park in Laxton Square, which has been closed for more than 20 years and currently sits hidden away awaiting redevelopment.

4. Peterborough nightclubs

Central Park in Laxton Square, which has been closed for more than 20 years and currently sits hidden away awaiting redevelopment. Photo: PT

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughReflexThe Park
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice