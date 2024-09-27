Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Company is recruiting new staff

​A marketing agency in Peterborough has bolstered its senior team with a new appointment.

​Funnel Boost, based in Stapledon Road, Orton Southgate, has named Kate Karagholi as its head of operations and marketing.

She said: “Funnel Boost is an innovative and agile marketing agency.

Kate Karagholi, the new head of operations and marketing for Peterborough-based Funnel Boost

"We have valuable expertise in entrepreneurship, digital marketing, and customer experience, and I’m excited to amplify our success stories."

Kate has been appointed to oversee client success and marketing, with a strong emphasis on optimising campaign management.

She said the aim would be to enhance campaign performance and client satisfaction by make greater use of AI to drive efficiencies.

"We are committed to our clients' growth.

"Using AI in the right places, at the right time to drive successful outcomes will allow us to focus more time on better nurturing our clients, better establishing their needs and meeting them effectively."

Her appointment comes as Funnel Boost begins to accelerate its growth plans.

It is currently hiring for new roles in sales, client services and campaign management.

"We’re very committed to fostering a positive culture and employee engagement to ensure we are not just a Great Company to do Business With, but also a Great Place to Work.”

The company, which has offices in Macedonia, has provided jobs for more than 100 people over the four years.