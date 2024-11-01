Appointment sets business ‘up for growth’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​A leading law firm in Peterborough has announced a key appointment as it targets new growth.​

Buckles Solicitors, based in Bourges Boulevard, has named its chief information officer Mel Smith as the company’s new chief operating Officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mel joined Buckles in 2013 in an IT service management role and has risen through the business as the firm grew and delivered its highest annual revenue of £17.4 million at the end of financial year March 2024.

From left, Duncan Jackson, chief executive, and Mel Smith, chief operating officer

She will be responsible for overseeing all non-departmental operations, including IT, facilities, client services, front of house and legal administration, as the firm seeks to streamline its structure and improve its support and client service.

Duncan Jackson, chief executive, said: “Mel has been our chief information officer, through the most successful period in the firm’s long history and this new role will make the most of her unique skill set.

“Her promotion sets Buckles up for growth, ensuring our business is scalable and delivering on our strategic growth plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Highly experienced and commercially minded, her strategic vision has been instrumental in our success and she has encouraged us all to think differently, whilst contributing significantly to the culture of the organisation.”

Mel said: “This is an immensely proud time. I am responsible for leading a large team dedicated to improving the client experience, with the application of new and emerging technology, including how we deploy genuine AI solutions, rather than just automating processes.”