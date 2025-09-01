Peterborough from above: Take a look at these stunning pictures of our city from the sky

By Stephen Briggs
Published 1st Sep 2025, 14:32 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2025, 14:41 BST
While we are all used to living life in Peterborough, and take our surroundings for granted – however, it is rare that we get the chance to see our city from a different perspective.

Over the past couple of years, drone pilot Jim Mack has given us all a unique view point of Peterborough – one from above.

He has used his drone to get incredible images of the city – from night time scenes, to a closer look at some of the biggest developments and projects across Peterborough.

Jim, who runs the Peterborough From Above Facebook account, has kindly sent The Peterborough Telegraph a number of images over the past couple of years – and here is a selection of those photographs, that allow us to see Peterborough from a different angle.

The cityscape gleams as you look out towards Eastgate over Peterborough

1. Peterborough from above

The cityscape gleams as you look out towards Eastgate over Peterborough Photo: Jim Mack

Jim's drone shows Peterborough from a view you have never seen before

2. Peterborough from above

Jim's drone shows Peterborough from a view you have never seen before Photo: Jim Mack

The demolition of the Regional Pool

3. Peterborough from above

The demolition of the Regional Pool Photo: Jim Mack

Jim's drone gave great images of the old Regional Pool site

4. Peterborough from above

Jim's drone gave great images of the old Regional Pool site Photo: Jim Mack

