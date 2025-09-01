Peterborough from above: Take a look at these stunning pictures of our city from the sky

Over the past couple of years, drone pilot Jim Mack has given us all a unique view point of Peterborough – one from above.
He has used his drone to get incredible images of the city – from night time scenes, to a closer look at some of the biggest developments and projects across Peterborough.
Jim, who runs the Peterborough From Above Facebook account, has kindly sent The Peterborough Telegraph a number of images over the past couple of years – and here is a selection of those photographs, that allow us to see Peterborough from a different angle.