Peterborough from above: Take a look at these stunning pictures of our city from the sky

Over the past couple of years, drone pilot Jim Mack has given us all a unique view point of Peterborough – one from above.

He has used his drone to get incredible images of the city – from night time scenes, to a closer look at some of the biggest developments and projects across Peterborough.

Jim, who runs the Peterborough From Above Facebook account, has kindly sent The Peterborough Telegraph a number of images over the past couple of years – and here is a selection of those photographs, that allow us to see Peterborough from a different angle.

1 . Peterborough from above The cityscape gleams as you look out towards Eastgate over Peterborough Photo: Jim Mack Photo Sales

2 . Peterborough from above Jim's drone shows Peterborough from a view you have never seen before Photo: Jim Mack Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough from above The demolition of the Regional Pool Photo: Jim Mack Photo Sales