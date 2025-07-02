Peterborough City Council to look at extra safety measures on busy Peterborough road after crash

Peterborough councillors have joined the call for safety measures to be implemented on a busy road following a crash.

Police were called to the junction of Eastfield Road and Eye Road, near Parnwell, on Tuesday, June 24 following a two-vehicle crash between a BMW and Subaru.

A passenger in the BMW suffered serious injuries while the drivers of both cars suffered minor injuries.

Alan Andrews, who lives near to the junction, has called for something to be done to prevent dangerous driving in the area and stop any further incidents taking place.

Councillors and the city council's highways team visited the crash site with Mr Andrews on July 1 and confirmed they would be looking into introducing safety measures.

Dogsthorpe ward councillor and cabinet member for children's services, Cllr Katy Cole, said: "We've been contacted by residents because of the amount of reckless driving that's taking place across this junction.

"As a ward councillor I want to see that everybody is safe. I'm very well aware that towards the middle of this road there is a primary school with crossings where there has also been accidents.

"What I'm going to be doing is engaging with residents in this area through the form of a questionnaire which they can fill in and send their comments back.

"I'll then pass those details onto the highways department within the council, working with Cllr Angus Ellis to see what we can put in place to make this junction safer.

"I've seen cars jumping the red lights and I've had my colleague beeped because he was doing 30mph in a 30mph limit.

"If I could wave a magic wand I'd like to see some kind of speed cameras or light cameras put on the traffic lights."

Cllr Angus Ellis, cabinet member for environment and transport at the council, said: "Even prior to the recent incident, it has been flagged up that there is a history of this over a number of years so it is something that needs looking at.

"They say sometimes good things come out of bad. In a sense, it's refocusing us on what other measures we can put in.

"So, looking at the traffic lights and if they're fit for purpose, looking at some sort of camera with the lights and generally engaging with the local community here to see what they think would help."

In terms of funding for the safety measures, Peterborough City Council has around £75,000 allocated as part of the road safety budget which the authority is looking at as an option.

Ward councillor Jason McNally said: "Just while we've been stood here, we've noticed people chancing their arm and trying to jump lights all the time, and they're taking it as the norm now.

"We need cameras on this junction, it's a must."

Mr Andrews was delighted by the support received from councillors after they listened to his concerns.

He believes that measures need to be implemented further down Eastfield Road and Eye Road too.

"I've already spoken to a few residents who are concerned," he said.

"I've had [the council] say they can't do anything because the data is not right.

"To even just have them look at trying to do something, I'm really happy about it."

Data from crashmap.co.uk shows the number of crashes in the area up to 2023. While there were three crashes reported at the Eye Road/Eastfield Road junction, there were numerous crashes down Eastfield Road itself, including a fatal incident in June 2021.

There have also been a number of incidents in recent months.