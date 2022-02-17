Peterborough Cathedral seeks donkeys for Palm Sunday service
Peterborough Cathedral is looking for a donkey to take part in this year’s Palm Sunday service.
A procession will take place on April 10 ahead of the service. A spokesman for Peterborough Cathedral said; “The donkeys who joined us in 2019, Clementine and Hamish, can’t make the date this year.
Carrots and an admiring public guaranteed!”
Palm Sunday marks the start of Holy Week, and falls the week before Easter Sunday every year.
For more information visit https://www.peterborough-cathedral.org.uk/