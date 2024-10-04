Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Community event to be held next summer

​The manager of a business centre in Peterborough is seeking support for a special community event.

​Michelle Craig, general manager of the Brightfield Business Hub, in Orton Southgate, is organising a community event to be staged in in Cardea next summer.

She is urging businesses and performers who would like to take part to get in touch.

Michelle, who also runs Community Events by Michelle Craig, said: “This event isn't just about supporting local businesses.

"It’s also a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy a day out while raising funds for two amazing local charities.

"Expect an action-packed day featuring stalls, delicious food trucks, face painting, bar, live music, attractions, kids activities and much more.

"If you are interested in participating as a vendor or performer please get in touch.”

She added: “As general manager of a bustling business centre, I've always had a passion for supporting startups and helping businesses thrive.

"I'm super excited to share that I’m taking this commitment a step further by organising an incredible community event.”

The event will take place at the Cardea Community Sports Pavilion, in Bellona Drive, on July 5, 2025 from 10am to 4pm and entry will be free.