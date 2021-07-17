Partying at the Brewery Tap in Peterborough - in 2008
The Brewery Tap in Peterborough’s Westgate has been part of the city’s night time scene for a generation.
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 4:32 am
But back in 2008 when these photos were taken it was busy celebrating its 10th anniversary.
Were you there or maybe you recognise a friend - be sure to let them know!
If not, well there is another bundle from the same venue coming up soon, along with more from the Met Lounge, Liquid and more.
We have already featured Faith, Fifth Avenue, Chicago Rock and Quo Vadis and Westside Bar - have a look for them in the Retro section here.
