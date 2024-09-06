Paramedic Paparazzo: Cross-country trip to meet up with bored balloon girl Lisa

Peterborough street photographer Chris Porsz presents another in his series of ‘now and then’ photographs.

In 1985 Chris snapped a picture of eleven year old Lisa Jones who was waiting on a bench with a blue balloon in Cathedral Square, while her mum had gone shopping.

“I think I was bored of shopping,” she said. Soon after the picture was taken Lisa moved to Swansea with her parents.

She is now married, has a son and works for the local council.

11-year-old Lisa in Cathedral Square in l985

Chris said: "I always tried to take the reunion picture in the original place but where that was not possible I would travel many miles around the UK to be reunited with my characters. It was important to me that they did not miss out of being in my Reunion books so I was very happy to travel to Cardiff in 2015 to be reunited with Lisa.

" As you can see by Lisa’s big smile it was well worth the journey".