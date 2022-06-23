A pair of prolific thieves have been banned from entering every shop in Cambridgeshire together – after they were caught carrying out a £1,000 shoplifting spree.

Lookout-and-thief duo, Trevor Pilgrim and Carmel Holland, were sentenced to the two-year Criminal Behaviour Order at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (14 June).

Pilgrim, of Stanesfield Road, Cambridge, pleaded guilty to five thefts of more than £1,000 from shops including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, BP Garage, Forbidden Planet and John Lewis in Cambridge between July 2021 and March 2022. He was given a 12 month community order.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trevor Pilgrim and Carmel Holland

Holland, 34, of Whittington Road, Cambridge, also pleaded guilty to five thefts of more than £1,400 from the Post Office, Tesco, BP Garage, Forbidden Planet and John Lewis between July 2021 and March 2022.

She was given an 18 month community order.

The Criminal Behaviour Order also states the pair must not enter Tesco Milton, Co-Op Burwell, MICA Sawston and Post Office at Bottisham or enter any shop that sells products of any sort in the county of Cambridgeshire in the company of the co-defendant.

PC Beatrice Ley, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Pilgrim and Holland are well known within the retail industry across Cambridgeshire for shoplifting.

"The pair have a number of convictions against their names.

“We hope this CBO will put a stop to their offending and provide businesses some respite.