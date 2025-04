The club, renowned for its live music offering down the years, opened in 1999 and is still going strong.

These photos come from 2010.

As ever, if you recognise someone make sure you let them know.

1 . The Met Lounge A night out at The Met Lounge in Peterborough in 2010 Photo: bd Photo Sales

2 . MET LOUNGE A night out at The Met Lounge in Peterborough in 2010 Photo: bd Photo Sales

3 . The Met Lounge A night out at The Met Lounge in Peterborough in 2010 Photo: bd Photo Sales

4 . The Met Lounge A night out at The Met Lounge in Peterborough in 2010 Photo: bd Photo Sales