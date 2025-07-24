August 2010 at the Peterborough Beer Festival on the Embankmentplaceholder image
August 2010 at the Peterborough Beer Festival on the Embankment

On camera – a night out 15 years ago at the beer fest

By Brad Barnes
Published 24th Jul 2025, 12:13 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 12:19 BST
It’s coming up to that time of year again…. there is less than a month to go until the Peterborough Beer Festival returns to the Embankment.

The 46th edition of the beer fest will take place from August 19 to 23 – and to get you in the mood, and stir up a bit of nostalgia for the event – here's a gallery of photos from way back in 2020!

Enjoy, and don’t forget to let people know if you spot them.

August 2010 at the Peterborough Beer Festival on the Embankment

1. Beer Festival

August 2010 at the Peterborough Beer Festival on the Embankment Photo: Ben Davis

Photo Sales
August 2010 at the Peterborough Beer Festival on the Embankment

2. Beer Festival

August 2010 at the Peterborough Beer Festival on the Embankment Photo: Ben Davis

Photo Sales
August 2010 at the Peterborough Beer Festival on the Embankment

3. Beer Festival

August 2010 at the Peterborough Beer Festival on the Embankment Photo: Ben Davis

Photo Sales
August 2010 at the Peterborough Beer Festival on the Embankment

4. Beer Festival

August 2010 at the Peterborough Beer Festival on the Embankment Photo: Ben Davis

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice