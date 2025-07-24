The 46th edition of the beer fest will take place from August 19 to 23 – and to get you in the mood, and stir up a bit of nostalgia for the event – here's a gallery of photos from way back in 2020!
Enjoy, and don’t forget to let people know if you spot them.
1. Beer Festival
August 2010 at the Peterborough Beer Festival on the Embankment Photo: Ben Davis
2. Beer Festival
August 2010 at the Peterborough Beer Festival on the Embankment Photo: Ben Davis
3. Beer Festival
August 2010 at the Peterborough Beer Festival on the Embankment Photo: Ben Davis
4. Beer Festival
August 2010 at the Peterborough Beer Festival on the Embankment Photo: Ben Davis
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.