Old footage shows Peterborough United playing in front of a big crowd at London Road in the 70s

Watching the game at London Road in the 70s in a scene from Pathe News footage.

In this clip from the 1970s Posh are playing a team which is not identified. Some believe the opposition team is Walsall and the match might be a league game from 1977.

A big crowd is seen enjoying the game and the images of youngsters sitting on the advertising hoardings will bring back great memories for many.

The scenes can be viewed on historic footage in the Pathe news archive.

Do you recognise anyone in the crowd? Can you identify the match and the year? If so we would love to hear from you.

We would also like to see your old pictures of Posh matchdays from the past.