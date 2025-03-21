New signs to point to arrival of retailer Frasers, Sports Direct and Flannels at Peterborough's Queensgate

No date given for opening of new store

Retail giant Frasers is poised to announce its arrival at Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre with plans for the first signage outside the mall.

Frasers has submitted a planning application to Peterborough City Council to put a number of signs advertising its sporting retailer operator Sports Direct and its luxury goods brand Flannels

It is proposed to put up 11 assorted signs on the exterior of the 43-year-old shopping centre.

These will consist of four high level fascia signs, plus two at street level and five vinyl brand logos at street level and a single projecting sign.

A decision is expected in the next few weeks.

A date for the opening of the Frasers Group brands at the Queensgate Shopping Centre has not been given but is expected this year.

The retailer is expected to occupy the space across three or four floors that were used by department chain John Lewis before its closure four years ago.

A spokesperson for Frasers has said that the retailer intends to open a new concept store offering the ‘world’s most aspirational brands’ plus a dynamic beauty hall.

There will also be a 30,000 square feet Sports Direct store featuring a USC, Jack Wills and GAME.

The retailer says its new ‘dynamic stores’ will create ‘compelling retail destinations’ in the Queensgate centre that will total 92,500 square feet.

The spokesperson has said: “Frasers Group will open the doors to a Frasers and Sports Direct occupying the former John Lewis space.

"The dynamic Frasers concept store will house an array of aspirational brands across men’s, women’s and kidswear as well as a homeware and beauty offering alongside a 30,000 sq ft Sports Direct.

"The engaging sports destination will showcase the world’s biggest sports and leisure brands as well as offer more brands from the group’s ecosystem including USC, Jack Wills and GAME.

He added: “The new stores will provide a compelling brand ecosystem in Queensgate, giving visitors access to the world’s best sports, lifestyle and premium brands.”