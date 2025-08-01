New inclusive rowing festival for the visually-impaired is held in Peterborough

A new festival bringing together visually-impaired rowing enthusiasts from across the country has been held at Peterborough.

Described as “a celebration of inclusive rowing”, Peterborough City Rowing Club (PCRC) welcomed over 60 guests to the first Row the Rhythm Festival at Thorpe Meadows on Friday, July 25.

Visually impaired rowers, coaches, volunteers, families, and supporters from across the country attended the event, which marked the first time all three Row the Rhythm clubs – Peterborough, Leicester RC and Fulham Reach BC - had come together, supported by British Rowing’s charity Love Rowing.

Among the attendees was Love Rowing Trustee and Paralympic gold medallist Ellen Buttrick MBE, who praised the growth and impact of the programme.

A spokesperson for PCRC said: “With warm sunshine and calm conditions, 20 visually impaired rowers took to the lake, some experiencing a single scull for the very first time. Used to rowing in crew boats, several described the solo experience as ‘empowering’.”

“It felt like freedom—just me and the water,” said one first-time single sculler from Fulham Reach.

Others rowed in doubles and quads, guided by experienced volunteers.

The spokesperson continued: “After a morning on the water, the group gathered for a relaxed lunch filled with conversation, laughter, and shared stories. Many expressed interest in returning to Peterborough, especially those who had never rowed on a lake before.”

The festival was organised by Kate Lindgren, co-lead of Row the Rhythm and a blind sculler, along with her long-time coach Pete Forrest, recently named British Rowing’s Inclusive Coach of the Year. Both were warmly thanked for their dedication in making the day such a success.

Pete said: “We just wanted to bring people together and let them experience the joy of rowing in a welcoming environment. A huge thanks to all the volunteers who supported the day.”

The spokesperson added: “As the day came to a close, rowers left with smiles and a shared sense of belonging. For many, it wasn’t just a fun event—it was a moment of connection, achievement, and community.”