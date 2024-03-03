New book tells the story of Peterborough - through the history of 50 iconic city buildings

From Peterborough Cathedral to Sandmartin House, a new book will explore the history of our city through the stories of 50 iconic buildings.

Peterborough in 50 Buildings, by Lorna Talbott, traces the city’s story from the seventh century, when an abbey was being built where Peterborough now stands, all the way through modern buildings which have only appeared in the past few years.

Some of the buildings will be well known to residents – while others will have their own secrets, which are not as famous.

Also included in the book is the site of the remains of Peterborough Castle at Tout Hill, the 500 year old Yorkshire House and even the ‘Nene Viaduct.’

Lorna said: “The idea of the book is to tell the story of Peterborough through architectural evidence which exists on its streets. By tracing the history of a selection of buildings, it gives the reader a sense of how the city has grown over time, whilst also pointing out interesting facts about properties which are often unnoticed or overlooked.

"During the year that it took me to research and write Peterborough in 50 Buildings, I began to see that familiar parts of the street-scene appeared very different once I understood the history behind them and I was also very surprised at how far back this history can be traced.”

The book, priced £15.99, is available at https://www.amberley-books.com/peterborough-in-50-buildings.html

