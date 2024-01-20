News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Memories of a night out at Peterborough's Club Metro 14 years ago

Like lots of Peterborough’s night-time venues of old, Club Metro is long gone – but many happy memories remain.
By Brad Barnes
Published 19th Jan 2024, 09:15 GMT
Updated 19th Jan 2024, 10:11 GMT

Today’s gallery is of clubbers back in 2009 – celebrating on New Year’s Eve and about to welcome in 2010.

If you recognise anyone be sure to let them know.

And enjoy the nostalgia of more than100 retro galleries from city pubs, bars and clubs at www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/retro

2009 - a New Year's Eve party at Peterborough's Club Metro Photos: Steve Williams

1. Club Metro

2009 - a New Year's Eve party at Peterborough's Club Metro Photos: Steve Williams Photo: Steve Williams

Photo Sales
2009 - a New Year's Eve party at Peterborough's Club Metro Photos: Steve Williams

2. Club Metro

2009 - a New Year's Eve party at Peterborough's Club Metro Photos: Steve Williams Photo: steve williams

Photo Sales
2009 - a New Year's Eve party at Peterborough's Club Metro Photos: Steve Williams

3. Club Metro

2009 - a New Year's Eve party at Peterborough's Club Metro Photos: Steve Williams Photo: steve williams

Photo Sales
2009 - a New Year's Eve party at Peterborough's Club Metro Photos: Steve Williams

4. Club Metro

2009 - a New Year's Eve party at Peterborough's Club Metro Photos: Steve Williams Photo: steve williams

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesPeterborough