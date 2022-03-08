Sarah Walter, 26, is one of Magpas Air Ambulance's newest recruits and will form part of the doctor-paramedic team on board the air ambulance for the first time tomorrow (9th March) having completed her regional PHEM training.

Sarah knew she wanted to be a paramedic from the age of 16 and has worked to not only achieve but exceed that goal for the past decade. She will join the team saving lives across Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and the East of England.

“I was just 21 years old when I qualified as a paramedic," she said. "I had to grow up and take on a lot of responsibility at an early age, but I’m always looking for my next challenge, and for me that was getting into the world of PHEM.”

Sarah Walter and her paramedic colleague working in the Ambulance Service.

All members of the Magpas advanced medical team are trained in the sub-specialty of Emergency Medicine: Pre-Hospital Emergency Medicine (PHEM), meaning they can provide treatments and procedures, such as general anaesthetics, sedations and surgical procedures, at the scene of a patient’s medical emergency. This gives people the best chance of survival and recovery by bringing hospital-level care to them when time is of the essence.

Now, just a week after her 26th birthday, Sarah is about to embark on her lifelong dream.

"There are so many highs and hard moments that have led me to where I am now in my career," she said. "Of course, some incidents we attend are particularly challenging and stressful, but reflecting on these helps me realise that I’ve done everything I can for every patient.

"A high point in my career was when my crewmate and I were called to a young child who had sadly suffered a stroke, which is very uncommon, but because we were able to recognise it swiftly, we were able to give them a fighting chance. We have since met the family and the child made an astonishing recovery. I am so proud of the work we did that day.”

It has been Sarah's lifelong dream to work for Magpas Air Ambulance.

Magpas Air Ambulance are only called to the most seriously ill or injured patients in the region. Sarah will form part of the team making a lifesaving difference for patients like this every day.

“Following the very intensive training course I’m really looking forward to my first shift tomorrow," she said. "Who knows what the day has in store, but I can’t wait to apply my new knowledge and skills and do all I can to help our patients.”

International Women's Day is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

“What was a predominantly male area of practice has evolved and there are now lots of women in the field," she said. "I have had amazing women support me from my very first day as a student paramedic, all the way through to this critical care role. And there are lots of other female role models at Magpas Air Ambulance to help me develop in this next step in my career.

“Of course, being a woman can come with challenges or stigma but I have been lucky that my gender has never been a barrier in my career. In fact, being a woman is a real honour in this job. We are in a privileged role and are often trusted with sensitive information, and can provide a unique sense of comfort and maintain the dignity of other women in the most difficult of circumstances.

“The work we do is highly emotive, highly rewarding and a pleasure to do. Our actions can make someone’s day or even change their life forever. This comes with great responsibility, but knowing the difference I can make through my work motivates me to perform to the best of my ability within the team.