Looking Back: When rail was king in the villages

Helpston Station.

In the heyday of rail, many towns and villages around the city boasted their own stations but they are long gone.

Two of today’s pictures have been supplied by Looking Back reader Eric Jeyes.

The first one shows Helpston Station, on the East Coast Main Line.

Peakirk Station

The station was closed in 1966. There is still a goods shed and a signal box at the site.

The second shows Peakirk Station, on the Peterborough to Spalding line. It was converted into a private residence in the 1990s.

The final picture, from the Peterborough Telegraph archives, shows Eye Green station. The station was opened 1 August 1866 and was closed on 2 December 1957.