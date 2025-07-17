Looking back: When Peterborough's Cathedral Square was dug up to install fountains

From markets to festivals, the annual Christmas Lights switch on to a visit from the Olympic Flame – the square has been a constant for longer than anyone can remember.
However, the design of the square has changed a number of times over the years.
The last major change took place in 2009, when the square was dug up to install fountains.
The fountains were not popular with everyone – and in 2023 they were switched off for the final time, due to mounting repair bills.
Here we take a look back at the time when the face of Peterborough city centre changed – for better or worse.
