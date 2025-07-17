Looking back: When Peterborough's Cathedral Square was dug up to install fountains

Peterborough’s Cathedral Square has been the focal point of the city for generations.

From markets to festivals, the annual Christmas Lights switch on to a visit from the Olympic Flame – the square has been a constant for longer than anyone can remember.

However, the design of the square has changed a number of times over the years.

The last major change took place in 2009, when the square was dug up to install fountains.

The fountains were not popular with everyone – and in 2023 they were switched off for the final time, due to mounting repair bills.

Here we take a look back at the time when the face of Peterborough city centre changed – for better or worse.

