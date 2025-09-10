Looking Back: What locals called the 'Martial Arts Centre'!
It was, I recall, euphemistically known by locals as The Martial Arts Centre!
It was here strongman legend Walter Cornelius famously attempted to fly across the River Nene – but belly flopped and broke his nose.
At the rear was the power station and next door was a Greek Tavern, while nearby was Frank Brierley / Hillards, Papa Luigi and later Viva La Rock.
Unfortunately the five year old sink hole and eye sore seen in my 2025 image has still not been fixed although it has recently been reported that may be about to change.
