Looking Back: Truckfest has always attracted the stars to Peterborough

truckfest main ring 1994

It has been one of the biggest events on the Peterborough event calendar for decades and although the car, or rather the truck, is the star Truckfest has attracted a host of big name celebrities over the years, including many of Britain’s best loved soap stars.

Our pictures today feature two tough guys who perhaps in another life might have been truckers themselves.

Former footballer turned Hollywood action hero Vinnie Jones delighted the fans signing autographs when he visited the show.

Vinnie Jones at Truckfest 2003

TV toughie Phil Mitchell, aka actor Steve McFadden, was also a hit.

And while it might look from our picture that he was in character he was actually about to oblige a fan with a kiss!

The final picture is from 1994 and shows a parade of trucks in the main ring.