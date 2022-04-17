Looking Back: Trio’s happy memories on Cathedral Square

Then and now: Romell Yearwood, Ryan Wiltshire (now Rayan Abdel Raheem) and Stephen Moore

‘Paramedic Paparazzo’ Chris saidfriends Romell Yearwood, Ryan Wiltshire (now Rayan Abdel Raheem) and Stephen Moore were photographed by him on Cathedral Square in 1982.

Mark Allan (wearing cap) moved away and was not available for the reunion picture in 2021.

Romell has worked in sales, marketing and advertising for many years and is married with four children.

Rayan said: “This amazing picture captures a moment in time. A time that I had forgotten about, a time that was carefree, and a time that was full of brotherhood and friendship.

“This picture serves as a reminder of the strong African Caribbean community where I grew up in Peterborough.”

Rayan left Peterborough in the early 1990s for London.

He added: “It seems like a lifetime ago. I am now a train driver and have been driving mainline trains for over 20 years.’’

