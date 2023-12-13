Looking Back: Tree-mendous effort to recreate Christmas preparations at salon

Chris Porsz has this week shared with us a seasonally-themed now and then picture.

1981 - Lorraine crossing the road to the salon with the Christmas tree

In 1981 hairdresser Lorraine Mills was carrying a Christmas tree to the salon where she worked at Midgate House when she was spotted by Chris.

Lorraine worked at Andre Bernard for four years, together with Sue and Debbie Pagett Fish.

She said: “Sue and I carried the Christmas tree around 500 yards from the market to the salon.”

2021 - Lorraine recreating the original photo

Lorraine, who now runs her own hairdressing business from home in Eye, lost touch with Sue, so Debbie, who is now a salon assistant, stepped in for the reunion photo.

She added: “I’m friends with Debbie on Facebook but hadn’t seen her for years so it was lovely to meet up and felt just like old times. Andre Bernard salon has now been taken over by a recruitment firm.”

Chris added: “It was one of my most surreal reunions, trying to recreate the scene on a hot July morning in 2021, to the great amusement of Lorraine, Debbie and members of the public.

“Unfortunately a real tree was not available and the mother and toddler still remain a mystery.”

