Looking back: ‘Treasured memories of Peterborough people and shops’

Chris Porsz pictures from the Millfied area which have feature in Looking Back in recent week s after brought back some happy memories

Marilyn Harradine said: “The picture (with pram in front) is of my dad’s shop in Gladstone Street on the corner of Bamber Street.

“His name was Arthur James and he owned the shop from 1953 (when I was four years old and my sister was six) until he retired in 1976.

“ We certainly saw many changes in that time. Possibly many of your older readers will remember him.’’

Marilyn added: “

The picture (of the lady sweeping) was also Gladstone Street just before the junction with Russell Street which is showing Oreste Italian delicatessen which I often visited with my Italian friend Luisa. Happy memories.’’

Reader Raj also got in touch. “That photo of the shop shows Mr and Mrs Lee.

“We lived right front of it in the early 80s to 86-ish. They were a really nice couple.

“I used to pop in to buy crisps etc between age 13-15.

“Right next door to us was a Irish family (Mary and Joe), really nice. Two doors away the other side lived Mrs Lee’s son.

I believe both Mrs Lee and Mr Lee would have passed away now. The shop address would have around 102ish.

Ash also had memories of the Lees. He said: “Wonderful individuals. My mum worked shifts and they would always look out for us as me and my brother would be alone in the house.

“These were wonderful people, will always remember them. God bless.”

