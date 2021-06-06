Do you recognise anyone in this picture... Photographer Chris Porsz would love to trace them if possible.

Looking back: ‘The wild west in Peterborough!’

Some people claim Peterborough is like the wild west! Well could these pictures be proof it always has been

By Nigel Thornton
Sunday, 6th June 2021, 5:00 am

Photographer Chris Porsz said: “I’m unsure if these were taken on the Embankment or at the East of England Showground in, I think in the late seventies.

“One thing I can tell you for sure is the young lady with a quizzical, bemused look behind the two sharp shooting sheriffs is my wife Lesley now 70.

“She is actually thinking I do wish he would hurry up as I want to move on! The long suffering Mrs P!”

If you have any information about any of the pictures contact Chris via his website www.chrisporsz.com or email [email protected]

1.

Do you recognise these Peterborough gunslingers?

2.

Who are these Wild West heroes? If you know Chris Porsz would love to hear from you.

