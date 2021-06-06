Looking back: ‘The wild west in Peterborough!’
Some people claim Peterborough is like the wild west! Well could these pictures be proof it always has been
Photographer Chris Porsz said: “I’m unsure if these were taken on the Embankment or at the East of England Showground in, I think in the late seventies.
“One thing I can tell you for sure is the young lady with a quizzical, bemused look behind the two sharp shooting sheriffs is my wife Lesley now 70.
“She is actually thinking I do wish he would hurry up as I want to move on! The long suffering Mrs P!”
If you have any information about any of the pictures contact Chris via his website www.chrisporsz.com or email [email protected]
