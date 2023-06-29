Looking Back: The wall’s not changed but Mohammed has!

Mohammed Mustafa was snapped by Chris peering out from behind the wall of his home, 64 Cromwell Road,in Peterborough city centre, in 1982, when he was about four.

He now works in Tesco’s warehouse in Peterborough and has five children.

His mother still lives in that house.

Mohammed behind the wall in 1982

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris said: “When I took Mohammed’s picture nearly 40 years ago I never thought I would ever see him again, so it was wonderful to see in 2021 how he towered above that wall and to be able to stop and chat about those intervening years.

"As you can see from his big smile he really enjoyed taking part.”

Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.

Back in 2009 the Peterborough Telegraph gave Chris his weekly column 'Paramedic Paparazzo' from which his 'Reunions' project was born when readers saw their pictures from decades ago.

Mohammed pictured behind the same wall in 2021

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most of his pictures feature Peterborough people and places and are often the result of painstaking detective work by Chris to track down his subjects.