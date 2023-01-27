Looking Back: The sweet smell of friendship for Jan and Linda

The original photo - with Jan (centre) and Linda (right)

Jan Bygrave (middle) and Linda Lawrence (right) started working together in Boots at Queensgate when the store opened in 1982.

Jan was employed by Elizabeth Arden and worked there for more than 17 years until she retired.

Linda was employed by Lancome and started when she was 18 and worked in the Boots store for around 20 years.

Jan and Linda reunited for the photo in 2021

She then moved to an independent pharmacy in Oakham, where she worked for 22 years, and has just retired.

The pair have been close friends for more than 40 years and still meet up regularly, together with two other former colleagues, who worked for No 7.

​Jan still lives locally, has been married for more than 60 years and has a daughter and son.

Linda now lives in Uppingham, has been married for 35 years and has a son.

Linda said: “It was wonderful to re-live those happy times in 2021 when we did the reunion photo.

"I met Jan when I was 18 and we have been great friends ever since.”

Jan added: “It was a lovely place to work.”

•Street photographer Chris Porsz’s unique reunion pictures – where he recreates pictures he took decades ago – has earned him international recognition.