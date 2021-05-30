Looking back: The sounds and sights of Peterborough city centre life
Here are some more street entertainers from photographer Chris Porsz’s collection of pictures from yesteryear.
Sunday, 30th May 2021, 5:00 am
Chris said: “Here are some more colourful street entertainment from the early eighties.
The man with the dog (below) plus dog food cans was taken outside Woolies.
“The sax player was outside Burger King in Cathedral Square. And finally the juggler was sitting on the Midland Bank steps in Bridge Street.”
If you have any information contact Chris via his website www.chrisporsz.com or email [email protected]