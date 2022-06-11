Looking Back: The old home of the city’s Old Bill

The Town Hall in the 80s

The picture above of Bridge Street was taken in June 1988.

Andy said: “The Town Hall had some work in progress. It was just before this that the former flat roofed sections were raised a level by forming a lead mansard to produce more office space.’’

Next to the Town Hall is one of Peterborough’s best loved former shops and that’s Andy’s Records.

The old Bridge Street police station in the 80s

The banner advert across the street is promoting an Anne Frank exhibition.

The next picture was taken in July 1988 and shows the old power station site, off Bourges Boulevard, at the beginning of the Rivergate works.

The final picture shows the old Bridge Street Police station also taken in July 1988. The site is now a hotel.