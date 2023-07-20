Looking Back: ​The miracle of Little Miracles

2013 - Inside the rebuilt Spinney Centre For children in Need by DIY SOS is Michelle King with children who are using the centre

The charity was founded by Michelle King in 2010 inspired by her son Oliver who was born severely disabled.

Caring for Oliver, Michelle and her husband were left feeling isolated and alone.

So Michelle set up Little Miracles to ensure families that have children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions could access the care and support they need.

Former PM Liz Truss visited Little Miracles last year at Ravensthorpe.

The charity now has14 branches supporting thousands of children and their families. In 2013 the BBC DIY SOS team kitted out the Peterborough base, The Spinney, and Michelle hopes people who worked on the project will this year help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the programme.