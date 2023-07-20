News you can trust since 1948
Looking Back: ​The miracle of Little Miracles

​Little Miracles is one of Peterborough’s best known charities and a true success story.
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Jul 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
2013 - Inside the rebuilt Spinney Centre For children in Need by DIY SOS is Michelle King with children who are using the centre2013 - Inside the rebuilt Spinney Centre For children in Need by DIY SOS is Michelle King with children who are using the centre


The charity was founded by Michelle King in 2010 inspired by her son Oliver who was born severely disabled.

Caring for Oliver, Michelle and her husband were left feeling isolated and alone.

So Michelle set up Little Miracles to ensure families that have children with additional needs, disabilities and life-limiting conditions could access the care and support they need.

Former PM Liz Truss visited Little Miracles last year at Ravensthorpe.Former PM Liz Truss visited Little Miracles last year at Ravensthorpe.

The charity now has14 branches supporting thousands of children and their families. In 2013 the BBC DIY SOS team kitted out the Peterborough base, The Spinney, and Michelle hopes people who worked on the project will this year help celebrate the 10th anniversary of the programme.

The charity has had some famous visitors including former Prime Minister Liz Truss.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

