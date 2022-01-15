Looking back: The Key to giving kids Peterborough youngsters a start

The theatre is being axed by Peterborough City Council in a bid to save money as it battles with an ongoing financial crisis.
The theatre (seen under construction) has been particularly important for giving city youngsters their first taste of the arts whether as spectators or performers.
In the first picture youngsters audition for a summer production.
The next picture shows toddlers enjoy a sing-a-long.
There is also a picture of open auditions for the roles of Munchkins in a half-term production of Wizard of Oz, and, finally a dress rehearsal of the 2008 Gang Show.
