Looking back: The Key to giving kids Peterborough youngsters a start

The theatre is being axed by Peterborough City Council in a bid to save money as it battles with an ongoing financial crisis.

The theatre (seen under construction) has been particularly important for giving city youngsters their first taste of the arts whether as spectators or performers.

In the first picture youngsters audition for a summer production.

The next picture shows toddlers enjoy a sing-a-long.

There is also a picture of open auditions for the roles of Munchkins in a half-term production of Wizard of Oz, and, finally a dress rehearsal of the 2008 Gang Show.

1. Tiny tots sing-a-long at the Key Theatre, pictured are Alice Callcutt [3], Sam Callcutt [2] and Isabel Keogh [3] in 2004.

2. Open auditions for role of Munchkins in half-term production of Wizard of Oz at Key Theatre. All singing and dancing youngsters needed to be 4ft 6 in and below.

3. The Peterborough Gang Shoe dress rehearsal at the Key Theatre in 2008.

4. The opening day at the Key Theatre - with workmen still putting final touches to site