Looking Back: ‘The heyday of the Peterborough’s market’

Its new location has not yet been revealed but it will be moving from Northminster to allow for the redevelopment of the area.

Many would like to see it return to Cathedral Square, or Market Place as it was known then. but that is very unlikely.

Other pictures show scenes from the market in its present location.

According to the caption, one image shows a beer festival that was held at the market. I’m not so sure , it looks like the Embankment to me. What do you think?

The picture at the bottom shows a thriving market and was taken in the 1970s.

If you have any old market pictures email [email protected]

1. Peterborough city market scenes

2. This picture is described as a Peterborough market beer festival - but the location looks more like the Embankment. Can you help add any details?

3. The market in Cathedral Sqaure.

4. The bustling market in the 70s.