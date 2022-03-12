Looking back: ‘The good and bad of Posh bosses managers’

Big Ron Manager was a must watch show albeit one that was often uncomfortable. Bleasdale was understandably unhappy and quit with chairman Barry Fry taking over.

Fry has been owner, chairman , manager and director of football at the club. The picture shows him in charge of his last match against Port Vale.

Another picture shows Lil Fuccillo a former Posh player who had two short spells as manager in the 80s and 90s.

There is a picture that shows Martin Wilkinson, who was manager from June 1982 to the next February with Bill Wilde.

Another pictureshows, arguably, the club’s greatest and certainly most popular manager Chris Turner.

There are also pictures of Norman Rigby, a former centre half and captain of Posh who managed the club in the late 60s and former England international Mark Wright.

Wright was appointed in 2005 but in January 2006 he was suspended by the club pending an internal investigation.

A week later he was sacked after failing to attend a disciplinary hearing.

