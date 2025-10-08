Looking Back: The eccentric and superstitious Bob Renphrey

By Chris Porsz
Published 8th Oct 2025, 15:10 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 15:20 BST
Chris' 1984 photo of Bob Renphrey in the city centreplaceholder image
Chris' 1984 photo of Bob Renphrey in the city centre
I am sure that many readers will remember eccentric Bob Renphrey, writes street photographer Chris Porsz.

​He can be seen here in my early photo publicising his book 'The Walking Disaster’ outside the Nat West in Peterborough city centre in 1984.

Bob was a bus driver/conductor and very superstitious about Friday the 13th.

He suffered repeated mishaps on that day such as falling in the Nene, crashing his motorcycle and car and even accidentally hitting his wife with a stick!

40 years on Morris dancers ready to perform in the same spotplaceholder image
40 years on Morris dancers ready to perform in the same spot

Afterwards he stayed in bed on every Friday 13th until his death in 1998.

Over forty years later the equally eccentric Morris dancers get ready to dance outside the Nat West *my up to date photo).

You can buy Chris’s Reunion books from www.chrisporsz.com and help his breast cancer research fundraising.

