Looking Back: The day the city market moved

The market in Cathedral Square as it became known

Peterborough is now a growing city but for many years, before the New Town expansion programme and more recent developments, was known as a market town.

The city’s market was for many years in Cathedral Square or Market Place as it was known then. The fantastic picture shows the last day the market traded from there – September 28, 1963.

When the market moved to Cattle Market Road/Northminster the square was renamed and the Gates Memorial (on the right of the picture) was moved to Bishop’s Gardens.

City Market in the 1970s after the move to Northminster

The move was not universally popular but the then Chief Constable was among those who pressed for it as increasing traffic was causing problems.