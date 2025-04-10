Looking Back: The crowd goes wild for chance to cheer on Posh once more

John Farley, playing for Bury against Posh in 1980

Posh played Bury on October 4, 1980, winning 2-0, with Dave Syrett, who died in 2016, scoring the two goals. My picture shows Bury player John Farley running out of the tunnel, writes Chris Porsz.

He later became a joiner in Hull and had two knee replacements so struggles to run now. His wife Sue and grandson appear in the top right of the new picture.

Jackie Gallagher, pictured next to Farley in the reunion photo, played against him in the 1980 match.

Posh fan Barry Diggle (with hand shading his eyes) is with his friend Colin Payne who was sitting next to him. Peter Morris, who was manager of Posh at the match in 1980, is in the reunion picture (first left, front row) and former Posh player Peter McNamee is next to him.

The reunion photo with Jackie Gallagher, pictured next to John Farley running out on to the pitch

Barry Fry, a former player, manager and chairman and now director of Posh, is giving the thumbs-up in the front row.

Posh player Trevor Quow, who played in the 1980 game, is sitting next to him with his son, Dion, on his lap.

Bob Symms, who was CEO of Posh, is sitting in a suit next to him and in the second row is Horris Jones, who works for Posh.

My daughter’s former partner Steve and grandson Jonah are cheering from the side.

Posh historian Peter Lane is in the second row on the left with his wife Sandy who was Miss Posh 1977. Former 1950s Posh player Roy Banham is sitting next to Peter.

My brother Richard is in the third row next to fellow fan John Drewnicki.

Richard Morris is in his old seat.

