Looking Back: The Corn Exchange and Cowgate in 2009

Reader David Pybus' photo looking down Cowgate in 2009

Nathan Murdoch's new murals adorning the former Post Office in Cowgate prompted reader David Pybus to send in this photo he took in 2009.

On the left it shows that the Post Office sign has gone up on the premises that Nathan has now decorated, but it also has the previous Post Office site in the Norwich Union (The Corn Exchange) which was demolished to create St John's Square.

Also in view are Verve, which replaced the White Lion pub, and is now Five Guys, and Bin Ends the off-licence – not forgetting Subway and lots of estate agents!