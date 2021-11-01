Andy Cole's image of the parkway bridge being constructed over the River Nene in Peterborough.
Looking back: ‘The changing face of Peterborough in the 80s’

These fascinating pictures come from Andy Cole who is a regular contributor to Looking Back from his 80s archive of pictures.

By Nigel Thornton
Monday, 1st November 2021, 6:20 pm

The photographs show scenes of construction and/or refurbishment from the 1980s.

The first fascinating picture shows the new river Parkway Road bridge taken in August 1983 looking south.

There is a picture of City Road, July 1983, showing new offices – Monkstone House and Tout Hill on the right and part of Stuart House on the left.

I wonder if the VW camper van is still in action!

The final picture shows St John’s Street in December 1983 with St Mary’s Church still standing in the background.

Andy Cole's image shows construction work in City Road, Peterborough.

Andy Cole's image shows construction work St John's Street, Peterborough.

