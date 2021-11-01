Looking back: ‘The changing face of Peterborough in the 80s’

The photographs show scenes of construction and/or refurbishment from the 1980s.
The first fascinating picture shows the new river Parkway Road bridge taken in August 1983 looking south.
There is a picture of City Road, July 1983, showing new offices – Monkstone House and Tout Hill on the right and part of Stuart House on the left.
I wonder if the VW camper van is still in action!
The final picture shows St John’s Street in December 1983 with St Mary’s Church still standing in the background.
