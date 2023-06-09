News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Met Office issues amber warm weather across UK
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France

Looking Back: The changing face of Cathedral Square

The future of Cathedral Square previously known as Market Place has once more been the subject of much debate.
By The Newsroom
Published 9th Jun 2023, 08:34 BST- 1 min read
Cathedral Square in 2002 - with its flower beds in bloom.Cathedral Square in 2002 - with its flower beds in bloom.
Cathedral Square in 2002 - with its flower beds in bloom.

The square, in the heart of the city, is probably the most photographed location in Peterborough.

Thirteen years ago, amid a fair bit of controversy, Peterborough City Council installed fountains in a multi-million pound revamp.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fountains have never been universally popular and last year they were off more than on because of repair issues. They have become increasingly expensive to maintain and the council recently residents if they’d prefer to save money and keep the fountains turned off. The decision not to turn them on this year has since been taken.

The Cathedral Square toiletsThe Cathedral Square toilets
The Cathedral Square toilets
Most Popular

Today’s pictures show past views of the square. The first one above shows it with a colourful display of flowers. The old HMV record shop is a distinctive building in the background. And who can forget the famous public toilets!

The final picture probably dates back to the 1960s pre-pedestrianisation.

The area before it was pedestrianisedThe area before it was pedestrianised
The area before it was pedestrianised
Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough City Council