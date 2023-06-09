Looking Back: The changing face of Cathedral Square
The square, in the heart of the city, is probably the most photographed location in Peterborough.
Thirteen years ago, amid a fair bit of controversy, Peterborough City Council installed fountains in a multi-million pound revamp.
The fountains have never been universally popular and last year they were off more than on because of repair issues. They have become increasingly expensive to maintain and the council recently residents if they’d prefer to save money and keep the fountains turned off. The decision not to turn them on this year has since been taken.
Today’s pictures show past views of the square. The first one above shows it with a colourful display of flowers. The old HMV record shop is a distinctive building in the background. And who can forget the famous public toilets!
The final picture probably dates back to the 1960s pre-pedestrianisation.