Looking Back: The Academy in Peterborough city centre in the 1990s

Anyone who was out and about on the pubs and clubs scene in Peterborough in the late 90s will remember The Academy on Broadway, which became a popular city centre ‘fun pub’ after it opened in 1996.

Built as The Embassy Theatre in the 1930s – The Beatles played there in the 60s – it later became a cinema and in the 90s was bought by the Edwards pub chain and reopened as The Academy.

More change saw it adopt the name Edwards, then following a major refurb in 2019 became Embassy once more.

The name might have changed but the iconic design of the building has remained.