Looking back: ‘Take a butcher’s at this Peterborough reunion picture’

Chris explained: “After leaving school at 15 Richard Price worked as a butcher boy at Clays in Peterborough for three years and later went on to become an entertainer.

“I first photographed him outside the Bridge Street shop in 1991, then returned to the shop in 2015 to retake his picture, withRichard calling out,’best rump steak’.

“It featured in Reunions 1 but he was unavailable for Reunions 2 so his image is included again here.

“I also took a second photo in 1991 showing Pauline Foster (mauve jacket) and her children, Tracey Lomas, Darren Geeves and Laura Doherty shopping.” Pauline said: “It was a Saturday morning and we had just been to Tracey’s 9am swimming lesson and then we were doing some shopping before catching the busback to our home in New England.

“Tracey still has wet hair in the photo.

“At the time Darren was four, Laura was five and Tracey was seven.”

Pauline, still lives in New England, and teaches at a secondary school.

Tracey, lives in Barnsley, is married with two children andworks as finance officer at a college in Yorkshire.

Darren has one child, is a manager at a retail store and lives in Paston.

Laura is married with three children, works as a childminder and lives in Dogsthorpe. The butchers is now Middletons Steak House.

1. Chris Porsz pictured Ricard in 2015. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

2. Pauline Foster and her children, Tracey Lomas, Darren Geeves and Laura Doherty got together for Chris Porsz's picture. Photo: Midlands Photo Sales