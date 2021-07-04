Looking back: Splashing time at Ferry Meadows

Ferry Meadows is always a great spot for pictures and this week’s Chris Porsz selection were all taken there.

By Nigel Thornton
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 5:00 am
Do you recognise anyone in this raft race at Ferry Meadows in the 80s?

Both the raft race pictures and the dyke jumping were taken in the 1980s.

Chris is currently working on his second Reunions book where he recreates old pictures.

He said: “It’s going great with 150 plus new reunions completed so I’m nearly there for an autumn launch.

Was this you vaulting the dyke at Ferry Meadoes in the 80s?

“Today’s pictures would be very challenging to recreate but if I can find willing characters then I am up for it!”

So if you were one of the big babies in the picture above or the dyke jumper below get in touch.

You can contact Chris via his website www.chrisporsz.com or email [email protected]

Do you recognise anyone making a splash in the Ferry Meadows raft race?
Chris Porsz