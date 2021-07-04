Looking back: Splashing time at Ferry Meadows
Ferry Meadows is always a great spot for pictures and this week’s Chris Porsz selection were all taken there.
Sunday, 4th July 2021, 5:00 am
Both the raft race pictures and the dyke jumping were taken in the 1980s.
Chris is currently working on his second Reunions book where he recreates old pictures.
He said: “It’s going great with 150 plus new reunions completed so I’m nearly there for an autumn launch.
“Today’s pictures would be very challenging to recreate but if I can find willing characters then I am up for it!”
So if you were one of the big babies in the picture above or the dyke jumper below get in touch.
You can contact Chris via his website www.chrisporsz.com or email [email protected]