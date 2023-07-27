News you can trust since 1948
Looking Back: School seemed much smaller

School friends were reunited in this Reunion picture from Chris Porsz.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jul 2023, 00:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 11:26 BST
In the playground at Queen's Drive West in 1984In the playground at Queen's Drive West in 1984
In the playground at Queen's Drive West in 1984

Pupils in the reception class in 1984 at Queen’s Drive school were sitting in the playground when Chris, whose three children attended the school, took their pictures.

Left to right: Anne Treadwell (nee Perry) in pink waistcoat, Lizzie Hudson (nee Petsa), Lucy Bruce (nee Hargrave) in blue dress and glasses, Victoria Caruana, Elizabeth Panks (nee Lane) in velvet navy dress, an unknown girl and Rosie Taylor in red dress on the end.

Anne, Lizzie, Elizabeth and Rosie returned for the reunion.

Anne, Lizzie, Elizabeth and Rosie returned for the reunion.Anne, Lizzie, Elizabeth and Rosie returned for the reunion.
Anne, Lizzie, Elizabeth and Rosie returned for the reunion.
Anne, who is married with two girls and is a family worker at a children’s centre, said: “I hadn’t kept in touch with the other girls so it was lovely to see them all again. We all turned 40 in 2020 so that made the reunion extra special.”

Lizzie was five in the original photo. She now lives in Deeping St James, is married with a daughter and runs her own pet care business.

She said: “I have very fond memories of Queen’s Drive."

Elizabeth now works as a school dinner lady and has three children. She said: “It was really lovely to see everyone again. The school has changed a lot and seemed much smaller than when we were there.”

Rosie, who has a daughter, worked as a dental nurse for 23 years and is now a teaching assistant at William Law primary school. She said: “It was strange to be back at the school but it brought back lots of good memories.”

Victoria now lives in Malta so couldn’t make the reunion.

