Looking Back: Retired headteachers recreated lovers’ kiss 30 years on

Chris said: “In 1980 I captured this romantic scene at Peterborough railway station and it reminds me of kissing goodbye to my then girlfriend Lesley, as I returned to my studies in Sheffield. We married in 1976 to enjoy 50 happy years together with our three children and seven grandchildren before her passing in October 2022.

“Tony Wilmot was also saying goodbye to his girlfriend Sally and a year later they got married. Peterborough man Tony was 22 and working in Essex as a teacher and Sally was 21 and a government officer there.

“They had no idea the photo had been taken.

The original photo in 1980 of Tony and Sally kissing goodbye - and the re-creation in 2009.

“While live on Paul Stainton’s radio show (years later) I asked if anyone knew the couple and Tony’s brother Kevin rang in.