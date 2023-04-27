News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
18 minutes ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - police hunting fiancé
1 hour ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
4 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
4 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
6 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher

Looking Back: Remembering royal occasions

​As anticipation mounts for the coronation of King Charles the Third, Looking Back features pictures showing how the city celebrated previous landmark royal events.

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Apr 2023, 14:57 BST- 1 min read
1953 bunting out for the coronation of Elizabeth II1953 bunting out for the coronation of Elizabeth II
1953 bunting out for the coronation of Elizabeth II

The first picture shows Bridge Street festooned with bunting to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

The second picture shows the same location – Bridge Street - but 42 years earlier in 1911 when Peterborough crowds turned out in force to celebrate the coronation of George V including a float with a giant crown on top pulled by a traction engine bearing the name of the monarch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The final picture was not a coronation rather the proclamation of King George VI in 1936.

1936 and the proclamation of George V!1936 and the proclamation of George V!
1936 and the proclamation of George V!
Most Popular

The Mayor, A.H. Mellows, raised his hat as the drums rolled for the historic event outside the Town Hall.

See next week’s Looking Back for more royal memories.

Related topics:King CharlesMayorPeterboroughQueen Elizabeth II