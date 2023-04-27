Looking Back: Remembering royal occasions

1953 bunting out for the coronation of Elizabeth II

The first picture shows Bridge Street festooned with bunting to mark the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953.

The second picture shows the same location – Bridge Street - but 42 years earlier in 1911 when Peterborough crowds turned out in force to celebrate the coronation of George V including a float with a giant crown on top pulled by a traction engine bearing the name of the monarch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final picture was not a coronation rather the proclamation of King George VI in 1936.

1936 and the proclamation of George V!

The Mayor, A.H. Mellows, raised his hat as the drums rolled for the historic event outside the Town Hall.