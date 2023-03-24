Looking Back: Regenerating with Rivergate

The Rivergate shopping centre was nearly ready to open when this picture was taken

Today’s pictures are from the archives of Looking Back reader Andy Cole.

The first picture was taken in 1989 and shows the Rivergate shopping centre in the last stages of completion with the “opening soon’’ banners on display.

Rivergate Shopping Centre opened later that year.

The restored shop units in 1989

It was built by Beazer Construction and measures 65,000 square feet across its 26 retail units.

The other pictures show the restored frontages of other shop units next to the new shopping arcade in Lower Bridge Street and work still taking place..

Thanks once more to Andy for sharing the pictures.

